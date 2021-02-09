As the Trudeau government is forced to explain delays rolling out COVID-19 vaccines, some of the world's economic and health leaders are warning of catastrophic financial consequences if poorer countries are shortchanged on vaccinations.
The head of a health authority in British Columbia is no longer with the organization following allegations related to misspending on various items including $7 million for respirators that didn't meet provincial standards.
A generous couple from Peterborough who sent a supportive letter about Ontario’s efforts to rein in the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t expect to see the premier read from it live on TV — and invite them to hand out masks and gift cards with him when the pandemic is over.