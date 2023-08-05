World famous competitive eater Joey Chestnut eats 304 mini donuts in 8 minutes at QCX

World famous competitive eater Joey Chestnut ate 304 mini donuts in eight minutes at the Queen City Exhibition (QCX) on Friday night.

Chestnut took on several competitors, and over $72,000 was raised for the Regina Food Bank from the competition, which saw Chestnut crush his previous record.

Last year, Chestnut ate 225 mini donuts in eight minutes.

The event raised about $62,000 for the Regina Food Bank last year.

Chestnut is the reigning champion in several food categories.