World Junior action kicks off early in Moncton

Over the next four day, 29 players will take over the Avenir Centre in Moncton, N.B., as they work to clinch their official spot on Team Canada in the 2023 World Juniors taking place from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5, 2023.

“Team Canada’s selection camp opens today, and that’s very exciting,” said Team Moncton Co-Chair Bill Whalen. “They’ll play two exhibition games against the AUS all-stars. One on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m., and one on Monday at noon.”

The final decision will be announced Monday evening with a big event outside the Avenir Centre, officially announcing the roster of players who will represent the country.

“We’re going to do it outdoors, as a prep rally in the plaza at 5:30 on Monday night,” said Whalen. “I think it’ll be fantastic.”

In total, there are 17 World Junior games happening in Moncton, including two of Canada’s pre-tournament games.

It’s an event that is sparking excitement weeks before the first puck drop.

“Packages, of course, were on for about a month and individual ticket sales went on sale Tuesday,” Whalen said. “From what I can see, going on to buy tickets for myself and my kids coming for Christmas, there was very little selection left for certain games.”

Whalen says they have been touring the cup around the region lately to help build excitement. Earlier this week, it was taken to The Moncton Hospital where over 500 staff members showed up to take their picture with the trophy.

Not only is the tournament bringing activity to the rinks, but it’s also helping bring an entire boost to the downtown core.

At the Delta Hotels by Marriott Beausejour on Main Street, General Manager Ray Roberge says they’re already seeing the benefits.

“It's usually our quietest time of year, with the expectation of New Years Eve, which usually sells out. But usually our hotel would run at around eight or nine per cent occupancy during that time of year and we're hovering around 85 to 90 per cent right now," he said, adding that he expects the hotel to get to close to capacity as the games get closer.

Not only is the Delta seeing an increased number of bookings, but Roberge says they started even before the tournament was officially announced.

“Of all the teams that are there, regardless whether Canada is here or not, I think it’s just exciting to just have a high level of hockey that’s going to be here, great young players from around the world,” he said.

The Delta isn’t the only hotel reaping the benefits.

“Hotels are definitely filling up,” said the executive director for Downtown Moncton Centre-ville Inc, Patrick Richard. “Restaurants are debating even at the point to whether they want to open on Christmas day or not. Boxing day they'll be a bunch open, we have some food trucks interested in parking in the downtown even for Christmas day.”

He says typically, this is a quiet time for downtown businesses and many restaurants, and even some hotels, close the week between Christmas and New Years. However, this year will be a different story with many restaurants already taking reservations.

“We’re only as good as our last event,” he said. “So, this is an invitation to host other things in the city, so if we put on a good show this time, it’ll bring bigger and better things the next time.”

Overall, the World Junior event is expected to provide a whole experience for local residents and visiting tourists. This includes a New Years Eve celebration.

“We’ll have all four games that day on the big screen in the plaza,” said Whalen. “When the Canada-Sweden game ends in Halifax at about 10 p.m., the Meletones -- one of Atlantic Canada’s great bands -- will be on stage, the street will be closed in front of us and then we’ll do our version of the New Years Eve countdown and fireworks at midnight.”

However, even with all of the excitement, there is something different this year when it comes to the World Juniors that should be noted. It stems from revelations about how Hockey Canada responded to sexual assault allegations.

TSN is reporting that the organization is requiring coaches, players and staff to fill out screening forms. This will include details on if they have a criminal record, have ever been threatened with disciplinary action by any organization and a search of past social media activity.