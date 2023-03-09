World Kidney Day calls for raising awareness about kidney disease at Devonshire Mall
Approximately one in 10 Canadians will be diagnosed with some form of kidney disease during their lifetime.
Thursday, Mar. 9 is World Kidney Day. To mark the occasion, representatives of the Kidney Foundation of Canada were on hand at Devonshire Mall to raise awareness, information and testimonials about the disease.
Knowing your family history, eating a healthy diet, exercise and getting a regular check-up can help reduce your chances of being diagnosed in the future.
Darbara Hebert was on hand as a Kidney Health Month Ambassador. Hebert was diagnosed over 10 years ago, and wants everyone to know of the very real risks of kidney disease and the significant challenges when faced with battling the ailment.
"The young people today, you have a chance to, with all the information floating around out there, you have the chance to change your life, change your lifestyle,” said Hebert.
“Watch what you eat. Take care of yourself. Keep the door open with your doctor about kidney disease."
For more information about kidney disease and supporting the Kidney Foundation of Canada visit its website.
