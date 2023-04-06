World Men's Curling Championship in Ottawa a family affair

Behind the curlers competing at the World Men's Curling Championship are a group of supportive families cheering in the crowd at TD Place in Ottawa..

Perhaps cheering the loudest for Team Gushue is Ray Gushue, father of skip Brad Gushue.

"It is unbelievable; never did think that this would be the third time that he would be at a world curling event, him representing Canada. It is absolutely fantastic," Ray said.

Ray Gushue is also joined by his wife, as well as Brad’s sister, his wife and daughters.

"This is our first time to have the whole family here," Ray said.

Ray says Brad started curling when he was 14 years old, and even after nearly three decades of competition, he still gets nervous for his son.

"Yes, I can’t lie anymore. I used to tell people that I didn’t, but I do get nervous!”

Ray didn’t always expect to be at a rink for curling. He says curling became a sport he grew to love.

"At the beginning, I didn’t. I wanted him to play hockey but I got out voted," he jokes. “I grew to love it. This is my 27th year going to major events with Brad, from juniors up to today."

Ray Gushue watches his son play from high in the stands. He typically sits separate from the rest of the Gushue squad, calming his nerves and focusing on the next rock.

"I am no different than anyone else; you just hope that they do play. He doesn’t show too much to let anyone know that things aren’t going right, he just battles it out- it is hard to tell."

Also in the stands, the family of Geoff Walker, the lead for Team Gushue. His mother Lorraine Walker says she feels “a lot of pride" watching the team compete.

"It is great, we are so proud of him,” says dad Alan Walker. He says Geoff always loved curling from a young athlete in Beaverlodge, Alberta.

"I curled a lot myself, and I got him started at about 8 or 9, he played with the men, and he got good in a hurry."

“Small town - it is hockey or curling!” jokes Lorraine.

Geoff Walker has been playing with Brad Gushue since the 2010-2011 season.

Lorraine Walker says, "Since Geoff joined Team Gushue I have been to every Brier but two, London and the bubble, and the bubble we were babysitting!”

Geoff is married to another professional curler – Laura Walker. Together, they have two young sons and balance travel, training, and parenting. Laura’s father Cy Crocker is in Ottawa cheering on his son-in-law, while Laura stayed in Alberta.

Crocker says he is proud of his family as athletes and as parents.

"We are all behind them. We celebrate the wins, and we feel the losses too. But it is a great situation to be in this situation and to be able to follow relatives, son-in-law and daughter, and to be able to follow them, and support them.”

Team Gushue will play in round robin games. Ray Gushue says he is confident the team is where they need to be.

“Every day, after ever game, I can see our team getting better and better, stronger. We only had two and a half weeks since the Brier so the boys didn’t have a lot of time to practise together, so I am thinking a little bit of rust over two weeks.

"You wouldn’t think it, but it does happen. It is just taking a little longer to get like they were at the Brier, and I think they are heading that way.”

He says his son Brad is an important ambassador for the sport.

"He is a role model; he is, I would say, the most recognizable curler in Canada, maybe further out," Ray says.

"I think he has contributed quite a bit. The young curlers both men and women see how he and his team react, and he has been quite the ambassadors for curling.”