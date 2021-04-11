World men's curling championship resumes amid COVID scare

The men's world curling championship playoffs were given the green light to resume Sunday after a suspension of games due to COVID-19.

Four participants, including three from non-playoff teams, tested positive from the virus. The other athlete from a playoff team who tested positive wasn't allowed to compete Sunday.

Saturday's playoff game and a pair of semifinals were postponed while more testing was conducted.

Alberta Health approved the resumption of the championship, the World Curling Federation said.

The United States and Switzerland were to meet in a playoff game Sunday morning, followed by afternoon semifinals involving Sweden, Russia and Scotland and the playoff winner.

The gold and bronze-medal games were scheduled for the same draw in the evening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2021.