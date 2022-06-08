World Oceans Day brings opportunities to educate about the Maritimes' ecosystem

A multi-themed learning experience at the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic was designed to focus on the many aspects related to World Oceans Day.

"It’s a huge part of our economy," said Michael Goudreault from the Cove Centre for Ocean Ventures and Entrepreneurship. "It's a huge part of our life here in the Atlantic Provinces.”

Ashton Porter hopes to educate young people on the pressures facing the lobster industry. Porter said best practices are more important now than ever before.

“If you ever see a lobster that has a v-notch on the tail,” said Porter. "We can’t keep that lobster because it could be a crucial lobster for the future reproduction within that population.”

Big picture, World Oceans Day is a chance to educate people of all generations.

“I would say it’s important because our oceans are so integral to every aspect of our lives,” said Fisheries and Oceans Canada biologist Leah McConney.

“It's connected to the fish that we eat, the air that we breathe and the resources that we are so dependent on.”

According to McConney, providing a high level of global information and ocean education can bring tangible results.

“It could be restoration or it could be as simple as recycling or using reusable water bottles,” said McConney.

Food consumption choices are also directly linked to the health of oceans.

“Seafood is a great healthy food choice and protein choice,” said Celine Rouzaud from the Marine Stewardship Council.

“If you look for the eco label, the bluefish label, you know that you can also help support the fisheries that are protecting the oceans in supporting marine bio diversity.”

Rouzaud added, consumers should consider sustainable choices before purchasing seafood.