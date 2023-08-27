World record in the cards for N.B. Lego builder

Faith Howe is building her way to fame piece-by-piece.

The New Brunswick Lego enthusiast has taken on the Guinness Book of World Records hoping for a new challenge.

"I wondered what the world's largest playing card is, and its only nine and a half feet tall, and I thought oh well I can easily beat that,” Howe said.

“I talked to my mom and she said okay, but you can't beat it by like half-a-foot, you have to beat it by at least a couple feet,” she said.

“So we decided on 12 feet for the size.”

Howe’s building the worlds biggest queen of hearts on the floor of the Fredericton Public Library.

The image is designed by an artist she commissioned, converted into a block pattern on her computer which she's bringing to life.

She expects the project to take upwards of 50,000 Lego blocks.

"The most time consuming part is really just putting the pieces together,” Howe said.

“Even like the white area, you think oh that wouldn't take too long but piece-by-piece-by-piece-by-piece, it takes forever,” she said.

She began the build on Tuesday, and says she's already ahead of schedule.

Faith is investing a lot of time in the project, she is at the library from open until close every day working on the queen of hearts.

"So happy to support Faith and all of her imagination and creativity in the library, it's a perfect fit,” said Julia Stewart, Library Director of Fredericton Public Library.

Guinness Book of World Records is stringent with its rules of how to qualify for a record.

Howe has been working hard to abide by them.

Howe said one of the rules is making sure she is on camera, and can be seen building at all times.

“But, the bigger deal is the measuring process,” she said.

“You need someone who is qualified as an engineer or a surveyor, and then they have to submit their qualifications to Guinness, they have to have a special tape measure.”

Howe hopes someone purchases the card once it’s done, otherwise she will take it apart and recycle the blocks into her next project.

Howe plans to be at the Fredericton Public Library until the end of next week working on the queen of hearts.

