World-renowned Manitoba Arctic researcher David Barber passes away

World-renowned University of Manitoba researcher and academic David Barber, known globally for his accomplishments in Arctic research and climate science, died on Friday.

A statement from the University of Manitoba, where Barber taught since 1993 and held the Canada Research Chair in Arctic-System Science, said Barber died due to complications from cardiac arrest.

“David was a visionary researcher with a passion for the Arctic, a scholar with an entrepreneurial spirit, and a generous mentor and friend," reads a statement from Barber's colleagues at the Centre for Earth Observation Science (CEOS).

"He has touched the lives of countless people and will be missed greatly. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, and with all who knew him.”

Barber was an influential force in Arctic system science and climate change research for over thirty years. Author of numerous academic studies and publications, Barber is known for his research on snow over sea ice and how changes in sea ice impact natural and human systems within and outside of Arctic regions.

Throughout his academic career, Barber earned many significant distinctions, including Officer of the Order of Canada, a title awarded in 2016. Barber's "efforts have led to the establishment of a marine research centre in northern Manitoba, and have expanded Canada’s capacity to detect and mitigate transportation-related contaminant spills," reads an excerpt from the Governor General's office.

Barber is survived by his wife, three children, step-grandson and grandson, according to the University of Manitoba.

An event honouring Barber's life will be held at the University of Manitoba on April 23, 2022.