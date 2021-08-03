World-renowned summer camp now in outbreak, health unit confirms

A world-renowned summer camp for kids in Muskoka is now in outbreak after several positive cases of COVID-19 were detected.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit officially declared Muskoka Woods camp in Rosseau in an outbreak on August 1 after finding evidence of transmission in more than one cabin, with the first case reported on July 31.

A total of four staff and campers tested positive for the virus with two other preliminary positive results as of August 2.

The health unit says it's working closely with the camp, which had about 600 campers and staff on the grounds.

"In discussion with the camp, it was decided to be prudent to ensure that the new campers that are coming in not be put at potential risk," says Dr. Colin Lee, associate medical officer with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

Camping on the grounds has been cancelled for the week, campers have been picked up by parents, while some staff remain on-site who Dr. Lee says continue to follow health and safety protocols.

In a release, Muskoka Woods calls the outbreak "one of the heartbreaking things of the pandemic," now that its guests won't be able to attend camp this week after two years of waiting.

"Our hearts are aching for all the kids who missed out on everything that summer camp has to offer," says President and CEO John McAuley.

Prior to campers' arrival, the camp says it worked closely with the health unit to put together a comprehensive COVID-19 safety plan and implemented new protocols which it believes met and exceeded the Ministry of Health Ontario's COVID-19 safety guidelines for overnight camps.

These measures include two months of leadership staff training, ventilation and air filtration improvements, and the enhancement of its cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

"This particular camp did the best they can, but COVID is very stealthy," says Dr. Lee. "We are confident that we can work with the camp to limit its spread and potentially reopen as soon as feasible."

According to Dr. Lee, those who tested positive were either unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated, with a second dose having yet to take effect two weeks prior to their arrival.

While testing of the 600 staff and campers continues at the camp and those with symptoms remain in isolation, Dr. Lee says the key to getting the virus under control is to ensure as many young people as possible get vaccinated.