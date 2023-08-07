World's best water skiers descend on Predator Bay

A lot people spend the long weekend out on the water, and many of the people doing that in Calgary on Sunday were extra impressive.

The Calgary Cup brought many of the world's top waterski athletes to the city.

It was one of four stops in the World Waterskiers Overall World Tour.

Skiers competed in slalom, trick and jump categories for the title of best all-round skier.

The other legs of the competition take place in France, Austria and Florida.

On Saturday and Sunday, they hit the water in Calgary's internationally renowned Predator Bay.

"I won the worlds here in 2009," said Whitney McClintock Rini. "And so coming back here is always super special to me. It's awesome to have this great nation hosting a pro event for us."

"It's just awesome," said competitor Conley Pinette, who hails from Williams Lake, Alberta. "We have so many people coming to watch and its cool getting to compete at home."

No word on attendance totals yet this year, but at last year's WWS World Overall Tour, Calgary was the leg with the biggest crowd.