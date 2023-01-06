World's largest ice road leads to 'Rink of Dreams' in remote Far North First Nation

When John Gull's son started skating 13 years ago, he built an outdoor rink for him and all the other kids in the small, isolated Cree community in Ontario's Far North.

It has now become an annual tradition to make the 185-feet-long and 74-feet-wide 'rink of dreams,' which is nearly the size of a standard NHL ice surface (200 x 85).

He and his family live in Weenusk First Nation, in Peawanuck near Polar Bear Provincial Park, where there are around 250 residents.

The community is located on the Winisk River about 35 kilometres from Hudson Bay and is part of the world's longest winter road, the Wapusk Trail, which is built on snow and ice and connects to Gillam, Man.

"I can’t quit working on the rink because when winter comes, every year now, the little kids ask me 'is rink ready,' and I don’t want to fail them," Gull told CTV News in an interview through social media.

"(The) hockey rink is the best place for kids to play."

Gull said it takes about two-and-a-half weeks to put up, about a week to take down and even includes floodlights.

His wife helps him water the rink and clear the snow off the ice, which he said takes hours.

This time of year the temperature in Peawanuck is extremely frigid, with an average high of -19 C and an average low of -29 C.

Gull said his son is now 17 and playing hockey in Timmins.