World's largest inflatable obstacle course 'the Monster' coming to Victoria

The world’s largest inflatable obstacle course is the key feature of a four-day festival coming to Victoria’s Royal Athletic Park in June.

Dubbed "The Monster," the 300-metre-long structure will make its Canadian debut at the festival on June 8.

The obstacle course has been a huge hit at sold-out events across the U.K. since 2017.

"The Monster is going to be something completely different than anything you have seen before," said Rifflandia Entertainment marketing director Jared Holland.

"You’re going to experience over 30 different obstacles for adults and families coupled with live music and some of the best food in the city," he said.

Organizers of the all-ages event say participants can run, jump and bounce their way through the 300 metre course in a little more than 30 minutes.

The Monster features obstacles, such as, an 18 metre "mega slide," a "tunnel of love” and "the bouncy cage of doom."

"We’re thrilled to bring a world-class festival experience to Victoria," said Holland.

"We’re always looking for something new to bring to the city and elevate the entertainment space in Victoria when we found out it was a huge hit in London," he said. "And it's something different that no one has seen before.”

Staff say the fun doesn’t stop when participants have finished the obstacle course. The festival will offer other entertainment options, including DJs and some of the best street food from onsite food trucks.

Adult festival goers can also sample a wide selection of craft beers from local breweries.

"We hope people will take the time to come and relax and have a blast," said Holland. "We want people to have a really good weekend of fun and music and to spend time with friends and family."

The festival kicks off June 8 and runs until June 11 at Victoria’s Royal Athletic Park.

Tickets for the four day Monster festival are available online.

Organizers are offering 30 minute blocks during the event with separate time slots for youth and family sessions. Admission to the park will be limited to people over the age of 19 after 5 p.m. for the duration of the festival.