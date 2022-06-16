'World's largest touring poutine festival' returns to North Bay

After two years off, Poutine Feast is back and it is stopping in North Bay from Thursday to Sunday.

Nearly a dozen food trucks are set up in the Gateway City's Lee Park.

While he's been in the business for more than 30 years, Ralph Townsend -- who owns Herbert's Fries -- said he's still surprised poutine is such a big hit.

"When I first heard it myself, I said 'wow, that doesn't sound too good with the gravy,' but mixed, once you try it, you're pretty much hooked," Townsend said.

Vendors who spoke with CTV News said on average 55 per cent of their sales are done through the traditional poutine -- which invoices fries, gravy and cheese curds -- but said they've had to adapt and create more flavours and toppings as the years go on.

"People think, 'well, we don't just want the traditional, we want something a little bit extra.' I think that's really come about, then everybody started inventing other kinds," Townsend said.

"There's really hundreds of different kinds of poutines and toppings."

While there's no secret trick to making the perfect poutine, consistency is key according to James Doucet, who owns Upper Deck Poutine.

"It's very important to be consistent with the product. Each truck has a different type of potato and what their perception of perfection is, so it's very important to put out the best product every time," Doucet said.

Poutine Feast runs until Sunday at 6 p.m. in North Bay.