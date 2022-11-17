World’s top military brass and defence leaders to converge on Halifax this weekend

Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine will be top of mind at the Halifax International Security Forum this weekend, according to the forum’s founder and president.

“The world changed on 9/11, and it changed again on Feb. 24, 2022 [the date of the Russian invasion],” said Peter Van Praagh.

Ukraine’s army has weakened Russia, said Van Praagh, and the world will be dealing with a “much-reduced” Russia in the future.

“We are entering a new era,” he said, noting that Canada and its allies have the opportunity to help shape it.

In its 14th year, the Halifax International Security Forum will feature guests including the president of Estonia and the U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who at one time was a board member of Raytheon Technologies -- one of the world’s largest weapons makers.

A number of dignitaries -- a who’s-who of the world’s top military brass and a few business leaders, including the CEO of Boeing, another of the world’s largest arms manufacturers -- will also speak.

“We are the only meeting in the world, where really, I like to say, the good guys come together,” said Van Praagh.

The forum’s mission is to strengthen cooperation in the world’s democracies, he said. That’s why the governments of China, Iran and Russia have never been invited.

“[The good guys], they can really move in a productive way, without looking over their shoulder with others, who are frankly, adversaries,” said Van Praagh.

The forum kicks off Friday with opening remarks from Anita Anand, Canada’s minister of defence.

After a few panel discussions, the group will move to Pier 21 in downtown Halifax for a gala dinner, followed by an “off the record” “Night Owls” panel discussion on Afghanistan. It will feature the head of the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center.

Other talks Friday night include discussions on Taiwan and the role cybersecurity has played in the war in Ukraine.

Discussions Saturday will feature a Polish military general, Secretary Austin, and Andrew Shearer, director general of Australia’s Office of National Intelligence, to name a few.

Saturday will again end with a number of “off the record” meetings with titles like “Arctic Allies Align,” “Decoupling: Russia, Yes. China, Next,” “Syria: Can You See Me Now,” and “Expanding Space,” featuring General David Thompson, vice chief of space operations for the United States Space Force.

Sunday starts at 7 a.m. with a five-kilometre run, followed by a number of “off the record” discussions. Then, at 10 a.m., Petro Poroshenko, the former president of Ukraine, will give a speech.

The forum wraps up around 2 p.m. Sunday after a number of both “on” and “off the record” discussions.

More information about the Halifax International Security Forum can be found online.