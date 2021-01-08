Two hapless burglars have been arrested in the U.K. after accidentally pocket-dialling the police during their crime. Head of UBC's public health school apologizes for holiday travel The head of the University of British Columbia's school of population and public health is apologizing for travelling during the school's winter break. OPP looking for suspect in Elliot Lake mugging Ontario Provincial Police say they are looking for a suspect after someone was robbed at an Elliot Lake bank machine. Drinking water advisory issued for the Town of Gogama Public Health Sudbury & Districts has issued a drinking water advisory effective immediately for all residents of the Town of Gogama.