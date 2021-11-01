World shares advance on back of Wall Street rally
Stocks advanced in Europe and most of Asia on Monday, with Tokyo's benchmark up 2.6% after the ruling Liberal Democrats won a stronger than expected majority in an election Sunday.
Strike by public employees in New Brunswick expands to more areas of the provinceThe strike by 22,000 unionized public servants in New Brunswick is affecting more services and people across the province.
Five things to watch for as the city of Ottawa tables the 2022 budget this weekCouncil directed staff to draft the 2022 budget with a three-per-cent hike in property taxes, along with increases in transit fares, garbage fees, user fees and water and sewer rates.
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Nov. 1, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Monday, Nov. 1.
COVID-19 caseload in Ottawa shifting to children under 10, data suggestAs Health Canada reviews the possibility of approving COVID-19 vaccinations for kids aged five to 11, data from Ottawa Public Health suggest the local caseload appears to be shifting onto the city's unvaccinated children.
Four people seriously hurt in Ottawa Centretown balcony collapseEmergency crews responded to a three-storey apartment building on Frank Street, between Elgin Street and Metcalfe Street shortly, before 10 p.m. Sunday.
Health Unit declares COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home in BracebridgeThe Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has declared an outbreak at a long-term care home in Bracebridge after two staff members contracted COVID-19.
Public Health Sudbury & Districts warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Peppi PaniniPublic Health Sudbury & Districts is asking anyone who attended the restaurant between 5 p.m. on Saturday October 23 and 1:30 a.m. on Sunday October 24 to get tested immediately, even without symptoms.
King, Bains lead Red Deer Rebels past Calgary Hitmen with power-play goalsBen King and Arshdeep Bains scored power-play goals to lead the Red Deer Rebels to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Hitmen Sunday in the Western Hockey League.