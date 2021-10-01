World shares skid after S&P 500 logs 1st monthly drop of 2021
World markets tumbled Friday on the tail of Wall Street's worst monthly loss since the beginning of the pandemic.
Amherstburg names interim Chief Administrative OfficerAmherstburg has appointed an interim Chief Administrative Officer who has experience in the role with a nearby municipality.
Food, booze service to blame for rise in passenger misbehaviour, union saysAfter more than a year of bare-bones in-flight service due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadians travelling by air can once again enjoy snacks, hot meals or a glass of wine on the plane.
Calgary non-profit agency teaches financial literacy for youthMomentum, the agency that works with low-income Calgarians of all ages, are offering a program for young people that aims to educate them about money.
'I cry before my shifts': Calgary ICU nurse dies of suspected drug overdose following frontline abuseSeason Foremsky is being remembered for her kind and caring personality, as someone who would do anything for her two little girls and loved to make others smile.
Mixing of cohorts at lunch and recess leading to COVID-19 exposures in schools, Ottawa's top doctor saysTwo schools, St. Benedict Elementary School and École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau, are currently closed due to COVID-19 cases.
School bus with children on board side-swiped in SpringwaterA Collingwood man accused of side-swiping a school bus in Springwater Township Friday morning has been charged.
New donation to help protect and preserve Hecla/Grindstone Provincial ParkA new $1.58 million donation will help to protect and preserve the Hecla/Grindstone Provincial Park.
Toronto to extend mask bylaw into 2022 amid fourth COVID-19 waveThe City of Toronto is extending its temporary mask bylaw into 2022 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
A deep cut: Tools stolen from New Brunswick chainsaw artistA New Brunswick chainsaw artist has been cut deep by theft after his tools were stolen this week.