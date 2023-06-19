World War II veteran celebrates extra special Father's Day weekend with 102nd birthday
It was a special Father's Day for Simcoe County veteran Norman Gogo of Pentanguishene. Not only did he get to celebrate Father's Day, but his 102nd birthday too.
Gogo, a Penetanguishene resident, still lives on his own and drives himself around town.
On Sunday, he was surrounded by his daughter Wendy Gogo Knight and several friends from the lions club.
"I think that's correct. He does deserve it. You know he's been a good husband, a good father, a good family man. So what more can you ask for," said Wendy Gogo Knight.
The local lions club wanted to throw a big birthday day party for Gogo, but he declined.
"If necessary, I'll put up with it," Gogo said while laughing.
Gogo is the last serving member of his regiment from World War II. Today,
"Every once in a while, I think of my old buddies who passed away, and you know, maybe sitting in this chair and something jogs my memory, and I think about them," added Gogo.
Gogo said it was the perfect way to spend Father's Day and his birthday and can't wait to do it again next year.
-
London, Ont. man charged after threatening officers with wrenchA London man is facing charges after he allegedly smashed the hood of a car with a large wrench and then proceeded to threaten police officers in Old East Village over the weekend.
-
OC Transpo to begin credit card fare payment testing across systemOC Transpo says it is ready to start testing on a system to allow transit users to tap a credit card or mobile wallet to pay for a fare across the entire system.
-
West Nile Virus prevention program starts across BarrieThe City of Barrie's larviciding program to help control larval mosquitoes starts Monday.
-
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Saint JohnPolice say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Saint John, N.B.
-
Entire Niagara Catholic school board in hold and secure due to threatAll schools within the Niagara Catholic District School Board are under a hold and secure order due to an 'unverified threat.'
-
WRPS investigate theft report in CambridgeWaterloo regional police released a photo of a person they believe may be connected to reports of a theft in Cambridge.
-
Officers step in to save turtle at busy Bradford intersectionOfficers in South Simcoe were called to an unusual rescue Monday morning following a call from a concerned motorist.
-
Lockdown lifted on Manitoulin Island following reports of a shootingA community lockdown was lifted in Wiikwemkoong on Manitoulin Island on Monday morning.
-
OC Transpo expects to know in September when Line 2 LRT might launchAt Monday's light-rail subcommittee meeting, Transit Services general manager Renée Amilcar said she would not commit to a firm opening date at this time, but suggested more might be known in the fall.