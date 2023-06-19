World War II veteran celebrates extra special Father's Day weekend with 102nd birthday

It was a special Father's Day for Simcoe County veteran Norman Gogo of Pentanguishene. Not only did he get to celebrate Father's Day, but his 102nd birthday too.

Gogo, a Penetanguishene resident, still lives on his own and drives himself around town.

On Sunday, he was surrounded by his daughter Wendy Gogo Knight and several friends from the lions club.

"I think that's correct. He does deserve it. You know he's been a good husband, a good father, a good family man. So what more can you ask for," said Wendy Gogo Knight.

The local lions club wanted to throw a big birthday day party for Gogo, but he declined.

"If necessary, I'll put up with it," Gogo said while laughing.

Gogo is the last serving member of his regiment from World War II. Today,

"Every once in a while, I think of my old buddies who passed away, and you know, maybe sitting in this chair and something jogs my memory, and I think about them," added Gogo.

Gogo said it was the perfect way to spend Father's Day and his birthday and can't wait to do it again next year.