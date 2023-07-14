Worldwide exclusive: How to watch James Cameron's conversation on deep sea exploration on CTV News

In a worldwide exclusive, CTV News hosts a conversation and presentation from Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron and his lifelong mentor, scientist and explorer Joe MacInnis.

Cameron, known for films including "Titanic," "The Terminator" and the "Avatar" series, will be in Ottawa Tuesday, July 18, for the opening of an exhibit that features the submersible he piloted solo into the deepest part of the Pacific Ocean.

The Canadian filmmaker and explorer who recently made headlines with his comments on an ill-fated trip to the Titanic wreckage will be accompanied by Maclnnis in a conversation and presentation.

This event, called the "Magic of Mentoring," was organized by the Royal Canadian Geographical Society and will be hosted by CTV’s Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos before a live audience in Ottawa.

It will be streamed live exclusively on CTVNews.ca and the CTV News app between 3 and 4 p.m. EDT. Highlights will be broadcast on CTV News Channel and CP24.

The conversation will include information on Maclnnis’ role as a mentor for Canadian explorers like Cameron, who have dedicated their time to ocean observation and research.

Cameron has been in contact with MacInnis since the age of 14, after a visit to Toronto's Royal Ontario Museum, which at the time was featuring a submersible designed by his now-mentor.

Since then, the pair has worked together on film and research projects including the Deepsea Challenger, the submersible Cameron used to descend 11,000 metres to the bottom of the Mariana Trench a decade ago.

That submersible will be on display in Ottawa through the summer.

Visitors will get a chance to learn about Cameron’s submersible known for solo piloting to the deepest part of the Pacific Ocean in 2012 which descended 11,000 metres below the surface.

Visitors can view the exhibit, titled "PRESSURE – James Cameron into the Abyss," at the Alex Trebek Theatre, located at 50 Sussex Dr. in Ottawa, with free admission from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays to Saturdays until Sept. 1.

The exhibit features the gruelling conditions Cameron faced, such as physical water pressure and first-hand exposure to environmental impacts like overfishing, pollution and climate change.