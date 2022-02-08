Worn tires played role in Hwy. 69 rollover, police say

Ontario Provincial Police say worn and improper tires played a big part in a rollover Monday morning on Highway 69 near French River.

A 28-year-old driver from Toronto has been charged with careless driving and having improper tires as a result.

"No person had been injured in the rollover," police said in a news release.

"Upon inspection of the vehicle, the tires had extensive wear."

"The OPP would like to remind motorists to slow down and install proper winter tires … These tires can handle snowy slippery roads at lower temperatures and improves both traction control and reducing stopping distances, which helps prevent collisions."

And Nipissing West OPP said in a social media post officers responded to numerous reports of vehicles in ditches Monday following recent snow.

"Collisions are more preventable in the winter if motorists slow down and install proper winter tires," the post said.