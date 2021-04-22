Worries grow about Indonesian sub's crew as oxygen dwindles Rescuers continued an urgent search Friday for an Indonesian submarine that disappeared two days ago and has less than a day's supply of oxygen left for its 53 crew. Shooting in Kitchener sends 2 to hospital with serious injuries Waterloo Regional Police say two people have serious injuries after a shooting in Kitchener. Two Toronto police officers charged after gathering at Church of God in Aylmer, Ont. Two Toronto police officers have been charged after they attended a gathering at the church of god in Aylmer. Shooting victim ID'd as MMA fighter as police voice concerns about rising gang violence in Metro Vancouver Police from across Metro Vancouver gathered to give an update on escalating gun violence Thursday following the region's third shooting death in less than a week.