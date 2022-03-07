Worries over separation anxiety as Calgary pet owners return to work

After Alberta lifted its mandatory work from home order and many companies are in the process of bringing employees back to the office, thousands of pets will be home alone — many for the first time in their lives.

Emma Harrow's cavapoo, Della is one of those pets.

“All she's ever known is me being home with her,” said Harrow. "So it's going to be a bit of a transition for when I start going back to work."

But next Monday, Harrow is returning to her office in downtown Calgary, which means for the first time in her life, Della will be alone for the whole day, several times a week.

"There's a number of things on my mind about going back to the office. But certainly Della is one of them,” said Harrow.

“I want to make sure that she's happy and taken care of and, and that she doesn't sort of suffer from this big change in our life.””

The Calgary Humane Society has the same concerns, worrying that many pets will begin to suffer separation anxiety as their owners are away for eight to 10 hours for the first time in over a year.

“We have seen a lot of animals get adopted during the pandemic," said Anna Lee Rieb, community support and engagement manager for the Calgary Humane Society.

“Particularly in dogs, we're worried about seeing a lot of separation anxiety now that people will be going back to the office back to work.”

Separation anxiety can manifest itself in many ways, according to Reib, ranging from mild cases in which a dog whines or pants excessively, to severe cases in which the animal can become quite destructive.

“Dogs might start displaying some behaviours that are difficult to manage. It'll be challenging for their new owners then as a result, with life getting busier and spending more time outside of the home, that that does end up in a surrender," said Reib.

"Just because they don't have the skills or the resources to manage those behaviours."

Reib says dogs become familiar with their owners' routines, and simple acts like putting on a jacket or shoes can signal to the animal it is about to be left alone.

“If they start to feel a little bit of anxiety, or fear or worry that you're leaving the home, the best thing you can do is provide them with something positive, like a frozen Kong, or a snuffle mat full of treats,” said Reib.

“Something that will keep them busy and something that's enjoyable for them while you're about to leave so that when you leave the house something positive happens.”

Hanna Daigle, owner of 3 of Hounds dog training recommends crate training dogs when they are young, and ensuring they spend time alone — away from their human companions first in small doses then for longer periods.

“It can be pretty traumatizing for a dog to go through that process of separation,” said Daigle.

“You need to create independence for a dog for them to understand, when you leave, it's not such a bad thing.”

The Calgary Humane Society also recommends dog daycares as a way to keep pets stimulated while owners are at work.

Nekokda Fonos manages Central Bark Doggy Daycare in Sunalta and says dog daycares like hers are already starting to fill up as the exodus to the office is underway.

“A lot of people are heading back to work. So now, they have this puppy that has been keeping them company for this entire time, and they need to try and figure out a way to transition them into a better relationship with other dogs, or new experiences. It can be pretty overwhelming for the puppy,” said Fonos.

“Allowing that extra structure, extra calm, peace time during their days when they're at a doggy daycare can really support them in creating a positive association to a new place for them."

Fonos recommends pet owners put their animal in a daycare setting for a maximum of three days-a-week.

“If you can, try and keep that more consistent. The reason being, habits create structure and structure creates a calm and positive life for the puppy. Because then they know what to expect.”

Reib also recommends leaving music playing to help calm anxious pets. She says different animals will prefer different tunes, but notes the Calgary Humane Society plays classical music to the dogs and cats it shelters and says it works to soothe the animals’ anxiety.

Reib says pet owners should be on the lookout for signs of separation anxiety ahead of returning to work full-time, so they can take action before the problem grows.

The Calgary Humane Society also has a free behaviour helpline which will connect pet owners with trainers or coaches to help them through the transition to returning to work at 403-723-6019.