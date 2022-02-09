'Worse than I've ever seen': Pothole season in full swing around Halifax area

If you've noticed more potholes in the Halifax area in recent days, you're not alone, and you're also not wrong.

The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM), which logs complaints about potholes and other issues, says the number of potholes are up dramatically in the last week or so.

According to the municipality, 31 complaints were recorded Thursday, Feb. 3, 50 on Tuesday, and 77 as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

"What we've seen this winter so far, is a number of temperature fluctuations, so that can certainly worsen existing potholes on the road," said HRM Public Affairs Advisor Brynn Budden.

Constantly racing the clock, long-time delivery driver, Bruce Daniel, says he keeps one eye on his watch and the other on the road.

"Potholes this year are worse than I've ever seen them," he said.

"They're deep, they're big and they seem to be there for days, if not weeks-on-end."

The city of Halifax says as of Wednesday, there were nearly 400 potholes on the repair list, with 75 considered top priority because they're extra deep or on a main road.

Primarily caused by water getting into cracks in the pavement, municipal and provincial crews have been dealing with less than favourable weather lately.

"I don't think there's more than normal, but in the last week, week-and-a-half, they have definitely shown up," said Nova Scotia Public Works Acting District Director, Gary Rafuse.

"The sudden swings in temperatures have caused the potholes to appear, and they're here in full force."

With the winter tire swap-over rush now finished, pothole season brings new business to tire shops around the region.

"We get a lot of this this time of year. It's our main thing," said Katie McNeil, an assistant at a tire shop.

"(It's) very common for you to maybe get a flat tire, but I see 12 of them a day typically."

Budden says anyone whose vehicle sustains damage related to a pothole should call 311 to report it as soon as possible.

"It would first be important for the driver to call 311 to determine who is responsible for the stretch of road the pothole is located on," she said via email.

"The province is responsible for highways, for example. The municipality is responsible for streets that are mostly located in the urban core, in which case we would advise the driver to call 311 to begin the claim process. When people call 311, they would then be connected with the appropriate business unit and the process of filing a claim would begin from there."