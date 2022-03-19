Worshippers subdue man who allegedly carried out attack at mosque in Mississauga, Ont.

Police say a man allegedly attacked worshippers at a Mississauga mosque during an early morning congregational prayer on Saturday.

Peel Regional Police said they received a call at around 6:57 a.m. about the incident, which took place at the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre in the area of McAdam Road and Matheson Boulevard.

Officer said a man walked into the mosque and allegedly discharged bear spray towards the congregation while brandishing a hatchet

Police said members of the mosque quickly subdued the man until officers arrived. Some mosque members received minor injuries due to the bear spray.

The mosque’s imam, Ibrahim Hindy, wrote on social media that the violent attack took place during the dawn prayer.

“An individual came wielding an ax and carrying numerous other sharp edged weapons, as well as pepper spray,” he said. “Before he could inflict harm on any worshippers, several congregants bravely were able to stop him in his tracks.”

“Our community will never be broken and we refuse to be intimidated.”

Today at the Fajr (dawn prayer) at the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre in Mississauga, our congregants were subject to a violent attack.



An individual came wielding an ax and carrying numerous other sharp edged weapons, as well as pepper spray. (1/3

Nadia Hasan, of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, said there were about 20 people in the mosque at the time of the attack. She said the man allegedly sprayed the worshippers while they prayed.

“Some very brave men tackled him to the ground and apprehended him until the police came,” she said. “There's a lot of disbelief. A lot to process with just the level of potential violence that could have been caused here today if it wasn't for those very brave men who did what they did.”

Peel police remain at the scene, and say a 24-year-old man from Mississauga was taken into custody.

“12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau is considering all possible motivations, including hate-motivation for the incident as charges are pending,” police said. “At this stage of the investigation, it appears to be an isolated incident.”

“Peel police will continue to be present in the area to offer reassurance to the community and the Mosque and provide additional support to those affected by the incident.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford issued a statement Saturday afternoon condemning the attack.

“I am incredibly grateful for their heroism, and my heart goes out to the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre community who were attacked this morning,” he said.

“There is no place in our province for such evil and hateful acts. We must ensure those responsible are brought to justice.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the attack at the mosque is “incredibly disturbing.”

“I strongly condemn this violence – which has no place in Canada – and I’m keeping the community in my thoughts today. I also want to applaud the courage of those who were there this morning,” he tweeted.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said she is shocked and angered by the incident.

“This unprovoked attack on a place of worship is absolutely unacceptable and I strongly condemn it,” Crombie tweeted. “My thoughts are with those injured and the city’s entire Muslim community.”

In a statement, Toronto Mayor John Tory said that any violence against the Muslim community or any community in a place of worship is “totally unacceptable.”

“We stand with the Muslim community in Mississauga, Toronto and across Canada in the wake of this assault,” Tory said.

“Our work to make sure everyone can pray in peace without fear, threats or violence must continue.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at (905) 453–2121, ext. 1233 or anonymously through Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

ASSAULT:

- McAdam Rd/Matheson BLvd E #Mississauga

- Reports of male entering a Mosque and sprayed u/k substance

- Reports that male also had a wpn

- #PRP on scene and male taken into custody

- Call received at 6:57 a.m

- PR22-0093583