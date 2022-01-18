Worst is likely behind us as Omicron wave cresting in Middlesex-London

After descending deeper and deeper into the COVID-19 Omicron wave during the previous six weeks, London and Middlesex County appear to be turning the corner.

As with the previous waves of the pandemic, spread of the Omicron variant now appears to have peaked, based on the positivity rate detected through testing.

“COVID-19 rates continue to be high in our region, however, some early indications are consistently suggesting that we are seeing a plateau in the burden of illness in our community,” Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers told a media briefing on Tuesday.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting 166 COVID-19 patients, 24 in critical care, but illness among healthcare workers is now declining.

“We have definitely seen a reduction in the number of staff and physicians at LHSC that are positive for COVID,” explained Dr. Adam Dukelow. “Today’s number is 374. Ten or 11 days ago we were above the 500 mark.”

Dr. Summers credits a reduction in people’s mobility and close contacts since December for decelerating spread of the very contagious strain.

“That has a very significant impact (and) is resulting in the plateau. The second major reason is the ongoing uptake of the booster,” he explains.

The virus is also starting to run out of people who are at high risk of exposure.

About 42 per cent of eligible individuals in Middlesex-London have received a vaccine booster shot, but demand to book appointments has also started to plateau.

“We always see this ramp up which is very quick, then it starts to level off. That’s what we’re seeing now,” explains Dr. Summers. “I want folks to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

The health unit emphasizes that case counts are still higher than at any previous point during the pandemic so this is not a time for people to let down their guard.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has hinted that a positive announcement about provincial restrictions will be made later this week.

London Mayor Ed Holder is also expressing cautious optimism that the worst of the Omicron wave is behind us.

“We’re in a much better position today than a couple weeks ago. I suspect our position two weeks from now will be even better,” said Holder.