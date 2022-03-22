Worst roads in the province survey open for nominations

Spring brings flowers, warmer temperatures and potholes.

“It wasn’t a pothole, it was a sinkhole!” says Donna, who was one of the many drivers who vented their frustrations on Tuesday.

“A lot of potholes and a lot of low spots where there’s water,” added Brian, while Sam had an issue not with holes, but with something else that has gone missing over the winter. “Commissioners on Wellington, heading south on Wellington, the lines have all faded away.”

It’s a busy time of the year for city workers who are actively looking for and trying to fill in the holes, according to Director of Roads and Rransportation Doug Macrae. “This time of year when the frost is melting out of the ground, it traps water near the surface. It weakens that pavement structure. So, it is a challenging time.”

The city does have a dedicated website where you can report things like potholes and sidewalk conditions that appear during this time of the year.

“Last year the transportation and mobility team received and responded to 16,000 service requests, of which 800 were potholes,” Macrae says.

One of the road user groups that is often forgotten about in this seasonal change are cyclists, who must be wary of potholes while riding their bikes.

“Because if I hit that pothole, there’s really nothing that’s going to keep me in that bike lane and nothing that’s going to keep me nice and safe and protected should something happen to me, preventing me from colliding with a vehicle,” says Andrew Hunniford, general manager of the London bicycle Cafe.

The CAA worst roads campaign is open for nominations until April 19.