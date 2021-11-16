'Worst weather storm in a century': What's next after B.C. flooding and mudslides

It was a natural disaster that took B.C. by surprise, officials say of a fierce fall storm that swept through the southern half of the province causing severe flooding and mudslides.

Speaking at an afternoon update on the impacts of the storm, Public Safety Minister and Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth said the impacts have been "significantly greater than expected."

"This has been an extreme weather event," Farnworth said, noting three landslides that cut off major routes and left dozens of motorists and passengers stranded, as well as unprecedented rainfall across Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the Interior.

At least one person has died as a result of the storm – a woman's body was recovered from the site of a landslide near Pemberton – and thousands have been forced to leave their homes under evacuation orders.

Hundreds more had to be rescued from areas in B.C. by helicopter after two days of unrelenting rain saw rivers of mud and rock sweep down across high-traffic roadways.

In fact, the provincial minister of transportation said, it's been the "worst weather storm in a century."

Also at the news conference, Minister Mike Fleming said it's been an "unprecedented" weather event, and said as the province dried out Tuesday, the true impact was revealed. Specific repair plans will be needed, but structural evaluations must come first before things can get moving again, he said.

He thanked the hundreds of people who've been involved in everything from rescues to road maintenance.

There are also calls for a provincial state of emergency to be declared due to the extreme weather.

In a statement Tuesday, the First Nations Leadership Council said many B.C. nations are under evacuation order or alert, and struggling to navigate the complicated provincial emergency funding system.

"B.C. must deploy all available resources and enact extraordinary measures. This can only happen by declaring a state of emergency," the FNLC wrote.

So far, at least, no such state has been called.

This is a developing news story and will be updated. Check back for more info.