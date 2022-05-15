Would-be EV buyers in B.C. stymied by supply issues, report finds

Electric vehicles were in short supply in B.C. even before gas prices began shattering records. A new report from BC Hydro found 41 per cent of those shopping for one described the process as "difficult."

Friday's report from the utility found those trying to get their hands on an EV are putting their names down on multiple waitlists, considering making purchases out of province, buying whatever's available regardless of colour or model, and spending more than they planned.

It also found one per cent of those surveyed admitted to getting into a fight with another buyer and another one percent admitted to cheating or lying in order to get an EV.

"British Columbians hoping to get behind the wheel of an EV as soon as possible should keep in mind current market constraints and plan and be flexible with what they want in an EV. Because EVs are in such high demand, a very specific vehicle might take time to locate," the report cautions would-be buyers.

Waits at B.C. dealerships can range from one month to one year.

The short supply, the report found, is also deterring those who would otherwise opt to go electric, with 34 per cent saying they are hesitant because of the lack of availability.

Demand is outpacing supply because of material shortages, supply-chain disruptions and pandemic-related delays, according to the report.

"While 2021 was a record year in B.C. for EV adoption, it could have been even higher if more EV models had been available," it says, noting half of all dealerships in Canada reported having no EVs in stock at all last year.

"Although manufacturing is still facing challenges, new research suggests change is on the horizon."

By 2023, there are expected to be 45,000 units available in the province, up from 25,000 in 2021. By 2026, according to BC Hydro "supply will be close to meeting demand."

The survey also looked at why people thought interest in EVs was surging, finding that 88 per cent of those asked had noticed an increased interest among drivers. That increase was chalked up to a combination of high gas prices, concern about climate change, an expansion of available models, and the "trendiness" of EVs.

British Columbia, the report motes, receives more EVs per capita than any other Canadian province, and has the highest sales rate in North America, according to BC Hydro.