iHeartRadio

Would you eat this black, red and gold poutine at an Ottawa Senators game?

The new "Ottawa Senators 30th poutine" has fries, cheese curds, gravy, red flamin' hot cheetos dust and drizzled golden queso. (Colton Praill/CTV News Ottawa)

The Ottawa Senators are celebrating their 30th anniversary with a new poutine – and it’s no ordinary poutine.

The dish has regular poutine ingredients: fries, cheese curds and gravy. But it’s  topped with red flamin’ hot Cheetos dust and has golden queso drizzled on top.

Overall, that makes for a black, red and gold poutine – the team’s colours.

The dish was unveiled at a season preview event at the Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday.

It’s one of several new menu items debuting at this season. Also available: “The Kett-Cho,” which is a kettle chip and smoked meat nacho.

There’s also a deconstructed Donair bowl “designed to eat anywhere” and the Ottawa Senators 30th anniversary parfait.

The Senators’ first regular-season home game is Oct. 18 against the Boston Bruins.

12