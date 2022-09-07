Would you eat this black, red and gold poutine at an Ottawa Senators game?
The Ottawa Senators are celebrating their 30th anniversary with a new poutine – and it’s no ordinary poutine.
The dish has regular poutine ingredients: fries, cheese curds and gravy. But it’s topped with red flamin’ hot Cheetos dust and has golden queso drizzled on top.
Overall, that makes for a black, red and gold poutine – the team’s colours.
The dish was unveiled at a season preview event at the Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday.
It’s one of several new menu items debuting at this season. Also available: “The Kett-Cho,” which is a kettle chip and smoked meat nacho.
There’s also a deconstructed Donair bowl “designed to eat anywhere” and the Ottawa Senators 30th anniversary parfait.
The Senators’ first regular-season home game is Oct. 18 against the Boston Bruins.
-
Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary rescues orphaned bear cubsThe Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary urges motorists heading north to keep an eye for bears after taking in seven orphaned cubs.
-
Saskatchewan stabbing alerts suggest RCMP learning from past mistakes: ExpertsThe RCMP's use of emergency alerts and public updates during their hunt for a stabbing suspect in Saskatchewan has prompted positive reviews from law enforcement experts, who see the moves as a sign the police force is learning from past mistakes.
-
Victim of Saskatchewan stabbings described as 'hero and true matriarch'A woman killed in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan over the Labour Day weekend was remembered Wednesday as a caring matriarch and a hero who died while trying to protect her children.
-
8 Sask. residents to be honoured with Saskatchewan Order of MeritLieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty will be investing eight Saskatchewan residents into the Saskatchewan Order of Merit at a ceremony Wednesday night at the Saskatchewan Hotel in Regina.
-
14-year-old pleads guilty to murder of Choiceland, Sask. womanA boy charged in connection to a murder in the village of Choiceland, Saskatchewan nearly one year ago, entered a guilty plea on Wednesday.
-
Bragg Creek residents want changes following the death of a black bearResidents in a community outside Calgary are looking for solutions for a trio of bear cubs whose mother had to be euthanized last month.
-
COVID-19 vaccination rates for kids in B.C. still stalled as school year beginsThe stubbornly low rate of children in B.C. who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 is "a concern" for health officials, but no concrete plans to change their approach have been announced.
-
N.B. reports 6 COVID-19 deaths; booster appointments available for kids 5 and upCOVID-19 has claimed the lives of six more people in New Brunswick, according to data released by the province Wednesday.
-
Seaway residents raise concerns about low water levels on Lake St. LawrenceWater levels along some parts of the St. Lawrence River continue to be extremely low, concerning some residents who live along its shores.