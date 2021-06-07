Would you get your COVID-19 shots for $25k? Sask. NDP proposes vaccine lottery incentive

In an effort to increase vaccine uptake, the Saskatchewan NDP is proposing a lottery incentive of $25,000.

Under the idea, every Saskatchewan resident who receives two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine would be entered into a draw for $25,000 — roughly the same cost of admitting a COVID-19 patient into the hospital, according the Canadian Institute for Health Information.

In a news conference Monday afternoon, Sask. NDP leader Ryan Meili called on the Sask. Party government to adopt the incentive plan.

“An incentive like the one we propose here today would be an excellent way to get all hands on deck,” said Meili, raising concern about the Delta variant.

In a statement to CTV News, the Ministry of Health said it is “not considering providing incentives for vaccination.”

The province said the goal to protect each other and reopen businesses is incentive enough.

In Ohio, the government created a “Vax-a-Million” lottery, where five lucky winners are set to take home $1-million for getting their COVID-19 shots.

A 22-year-old engineer was announced as the first winner.