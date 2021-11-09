'Wounded' exhibit showcases veterans still fighting battles long after the war

One of the galleries in Museum London is showing off the work of Stephen Thorne to honour the veterans who made it back, but have been forever changed.

“It features 16 photographs of veterans of Canada's armed services, people -- men and women, who were wounded either physically or psychologically or both,” says Amber Lloydlangston, the curator of Regional History at Museum London.

The photos are accompanied by a story of the subjects, and give a stark account of the battles each have faced.

“So Stephen Thorne explains that if you are photographing clothes to photograph in color, but if you're photographing the soul you photograph in black and white, so and with this project he is absolutely going for the soul,” Lloydlangston says.

The 'Wounded' exhibit is on loan from the Canadian War Museum and will be able to be viewed at Museum London until Feb, 13, 2022.

The Words Festival is also featuring the exhibit in one of its 30 virtual seminars during the month of November.

“The show is about the recovery and resilience of veterans in Afghanistan. We thought it was an excellent fit to put within our lineup as well and to join forces with the audience that comes to Words as well as the audience that would come to the museum to see an exhibition like this,” explains Josh Lambier, artistic director of the Words Festival.

You can visit wordsfest.ca to sign up to watch the seminar that will feature Thorne, as well as some of the subjects, or to sign up for one of the other seminars going on during the month.