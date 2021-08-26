Wounded Warriors Alberta headquarters opens doors to Edmonton veterans, first responders

The mental health service provider supporting veterans, first responders, and their families has opened its provincial headquarters in south Edmonton.

With the opening of its Alberta headquarters, Wounded Warriors’ supportive services are expected to be more accessible to individuals in the Edmonton area.

“This is an incredible opportunity not just for my staff but everyone who is working and struggling with mental health, addictions, and situations where they can now walk in and have somebody to have a conversation with,” said Edmonton Fire Rescue Services chief Joe Satiny.

Scott Maxwell, executive director at Wounded Warriors Canada, says Edmonton is the first fire service in the country to partner with Wounded Warriors to prepare recruits.

Wounded Warrior’s Before Operational Stress (BOS) Program works with first responders to build their mental health and resilience in preparation for the stress they’ll encounter at work.

Maxwell says there is no better place or time to get curriculums like BOS into the minds of first responders than at the recruit level.

Wounded Warriors also offers youth programs to children whose parents live with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The mental health service provider has reached over 300 children across Canada since the program began in 2018.

Cpl. Andy Social, a military veteran who has participated in Wounded Warriors’ programs, credits them for a better relationship with his son. He says while sometimes it can be difficult to seek mental health support, having peer support can make things easier.

“Sometimes it’s hard and other times you have somebody like myself to let you know that it’s OK to go see a professional to help your family and yourself.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Wounded Warriors’ Alberta headquarters took place Thursday at 47 Street and 81 Avenue in south Edmonton.