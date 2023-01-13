Wow the Plow! Lethbridge announces snowplow names

Thanks to some imaginative school children, the city of Lethbridge has managed to name a dozen snowplows.

The city received over 100 entries from students in Kindergarten up to Grade 4 who attend the Lethbridge School Division, Holy Spirit School Division, and home school students.

They received a wide range of suggestions, ranging from famous celebrities and cartoon characters to the Blackfoot word for snow.

The snowplow naming contest provided schools with a colouring sheet that included snowplow and snow route information, as well as winter safety reminders.

Each snowplow has been branded with its new name on the passenger side of the snowplow.

Here's the list of names:

Snowzzilla

Snow White

Avalanche

Darth Blader

Wow the Plow

Super Koonskoyi

Mr. Plow

Captain Flurry

Frosty the Snowplow

Tina the Snow Shuffler

For more information or to provide feedback on snow service, visit Get Involved Lethbridge: Snow Control.