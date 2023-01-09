WPRS deputy chief announces retirement
Deputy Chief Shirley Hilton is retiring after 33 years of service with Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS).
According to a news release, Hilton began her career in 1990. She served in numerous positions, from frontline patrol to homicide and drug enforcement.
She served as acting deputy chief for six months in 2019 and was named deputy chief in 2020.
“She has proven to be a tremendous leader, not just in the field of policing but as the lead for the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force for the Region of Waterloo. We are very grateful for her service and wish her all the best in her future endeavours,” said Karen Redman, chair of the WRPS board.
Hilton said she is honoured to serve the community and is grateful for the many experiences and friendships she made along the way.
“The past 33 years have brought many challenges, but also many rewards as I have had the privilege to work with so many remarkable people,” Hilton said in the release.
Mark Crowell, the chief of WRPS, said her passion for public safety and community has been inspiring.
Hilton will officially retire on May 30.
-
Former Victoria-to-Vancouver luxury ferry sold to Mexican companyA short-lived luxury ferry between Victoria and Vancouver has been sold to a Mexican company and was being loaded for transport in Victoria on Tuesday.
-
Nova Scotia emergency room deaths up 10 per cent in 2022, data showsNewly released data shows that deaths in Nova Scotia emergency departments were up 10 per cent in 2022 from the previous year.
-
Kingston, Ont. council pauses encampment evictionsKingston city council has voted to placed a hold on eviction notices for those living in tent encampments until the spring.
-
Winds up to 90 km/h to sweep over Greater VictoriaEnvironment Canada is warning of strong winds in the Greater Victoria region starting Wednesday night.
-
Man wanted for Old Ottawa South bank robberyOttawa police are looking for a suspect they say tried to rob a bank in Old Ottawa South last week.
-
Ontario launches public consultations on budget, focused on transportation, jobsOntario is asking residents for their input on the upcoming budget, and questions in a survey posted today indicate major themes will be health-care staffing, transportation, jobs and the cost of living.
-
Alberta Opposition NDP calls for public input on plan to subsidize well cleanupAlberta's New Democrat Opposition wants public consultations on a government plan that would subsidize oil and gas companies to fulfil legal commitments to clean up old wells, a major proponent of which has been working directly in Premier Danielle Smith's office for months.
-
COVID-19 wastewater signal in Ottawa at highest level since summerWastewater monitoring of the main three respiratory viruses affecting the health-care system show a rise in COVID-19, a decline in influenza, and a steady rate of RSV in Ottawa.
-
Calgary vehicle owners can prevent catalytic converter theft with new engraving programVehicle owners can have the engraving done at any Kal Tire location across Calgary until the end of March.