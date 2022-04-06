WPS ask for public’s help finding missing 23-year-old woman

The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a missing 23-year-old woman who has not been seen in weeks.

Police said Hailey Bittern was last seen in the area of St. Anne’s and St. Mary’s roads at around 6 p.m. on March 22.

She is described as five-foot-seven with a heavy build, short brown hair and brown eyes.

Officers say she was wearing a black hooded sweater, black and white patterned leggings and black shoes.

Police said they are concerned for Bittern’s wellbeing and ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.