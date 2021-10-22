WPS asking for public’s help finding missing 13-year-old

The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy who has not been heard from since last month.

Joe Campbell was last in communication with his care providers on Sept. 22 in downtown Winnipeg.

He is described as five-foot-six with a medium build, short brown hair and brown eyes.

WPS said it is concerned for Campbell’s wellbeing, and ask anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.