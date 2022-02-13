WPS asking for the public's assistance in locating a 13-year old female
The Winnipeg police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old female, Halena Shingoose.
She was last seen in the North End of the city Feb. 7, 2022 at around 3:00 a.m.
Shingoose is described as a female, 5’7” in height, medium build, brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black clothing and a black backpack.
Police are concerned for her well-being, and are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
