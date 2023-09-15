WPS issues 38 tickets during traffic blitz

Windsor police issued 38 tickets during a traffic blitz at Walker Road and Tecumseh Road Thursday.

Officers were stationed at the intersection, one of the city’s most dangerous, according to police, to ensure drivers are following the rules of the road.

Police have been covering certain areas where most collisions occur over the past few weeks to help reduce traffic stops and collisions.

