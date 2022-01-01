WPS make several arrests in the final days of 2021

Aggravated Assault

Several people are facing charges after what was a busy 48 hours for Winnipeg Police Service (WPS).

Winnipeg Police said On December 30, officers responded to an apartment building in the 200 block of Machray Avenue after someone reported sounds of fighting coming from inside a suite.

Upon arrival, a man opened the door a crack for officers, but they could see he was covered in blood, and that a second man was severely injured inside.

The door had been partially barricaded by furniture, and the suspect ran from the door as officers attempted to enter.

WPS said as officers made entry, the suspect threw an object at them and armed himself with a machete, advancing towards officers in a threatening manner.

Both officers deployed their Tasers and the suspect was safely taken into custody.

The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition. He’s since been upgraded to unstable condition.

It’s believed the victim and the suspect are roommates. Members of the Major Crimes Unit are continuing with the investigation.

Kevin Andrew Grier-Bruce, a 20-year-old male of Winnipeg has been charged with:

- Aggravated Assault

- Two counts of Assault a Peace Officer with a Weapon

- Possession of a Weapon

- Failure to Comply with a Probation Order

- Two counts of Failure to Comply with Condition of Release

Grier-Bruce was detained in custody. None of these charges have been proven in court.

Break and Enters

Police said at around 11:50 p.m. on December 30, a WPS patrol unit was in the area of Alexander Avenue and Beacon Street when they observed a stolen sedan driving erratically.

WPS said officers attempted to stop the vehicle in the Downtown area but the driver left at a high rate of speed.

AIR1 took control and maintained visual contact as the car drove through the St. Boniface and Old St. Vital areas.

At approximately 12:05 a.m., the stolen sedan slid into another vehicle in the area of St. Mary’s Road and Riel Avenue. The suspect ran away, but he was taken into custody; the other vehicle’s driver did not require medical attention.

The suspect was identified as Devon Allan Bath, a 36-year-old man from Winnipeg.

Investigators believed he was responsible for 21 break-ins to various businesses across Winnipeg between November 11 and November 30, 2021, which caused over $75,000 in property damage and theft, as a result a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Members of the Major Crime Unit continued with the investigation and have linked him to an additional 14 break-ins that occurred to various businesses across Winnipeg during December 2021.

Bath has been charged with:

- Flight while Pursued by Peace Officer

- Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance

- Two counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000

- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

- Eight counts of Break and Enter with Intent

- Six counts of Break Enter and Theft

- Failure to comply with Probation Order

Bath was detained in custody. None of these charges have been proven in court.

Commercial Robbery

Winnipeg Police said on December 31, around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 900 block of Portage Avenue for a report of a man that had stabbed security guard after attempting to steal from the store.

Upon arrival, officers located the suspect, who was being restrained by the security guard, and took him into custody. The security guard was taken to hospital in stable condition where he was treated and released.

WPS said members of the Major Crimes Unit continued with the investigation, and it’s believed the suspect stabbed the security guard with a drill bit after he was caught trying to steal jewellery.

Kurtis Adam Leclaire, a 34-year-old male of Winnipeg had been charged with:

- Robbery

- Possession of a Weapon

He was detained in custody. None of these charges have been proven in court.

Impaired Driving

Police said on December 31, at approximately 8:45pm, WPS Headquarters security staff observed a sedan driving erratically near the building.

A vehicle had driven through the transit corridor on Graham Avenue and onto the sidewalk near the front vestibule on the northwest corner.

The male driver drove dangerously around the building, ramming two overhead police garage doors and hitting a Winnipeg Transit bus.

Police said the man exited his vehicle while it was still moving and was taken into custody by responding officers.

A 41-year-old male of Winnipeg is facing charges of:

- Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance

- Operation of a Conveyance While Impaired to Any Degree by BAC or Drug or Combination of Both

- Two counts of Fail or Refuse to Comply with Demand

- Mischief Over $5,000

- Two Counts of Mischief Under $5,000 / Obstruct in Enjoyment

He was released on an appearance notice. None of the charges have been proven in court.