WPS searching for missing 16-year-old girl, last seen March 21

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

Officers said Janessa Wood, 16, was last seen March 21 in the area of Mountain and Selkirk avenues. WPS said she has been in contact with her guardian through social media; however, there are still concerns for her wellbeing.

She is described as five-foot-two, about 100 pounds with a slim build and long, straight brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477, submit a tip through the MissingKids.ca website or call 1-866-543-8477.