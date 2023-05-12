Wranglers come up short in opener, dropping 6-3 decision to Coachella Valley

The Wranglers didn't get off to the start they were hoping for in the AHL Pacific Division Finals, dropping Game 1 6-3 Thursday night.

The Firebirds scored the first two goals and after Jakob Pelletier cut the margin to one, Max McCormick's sixth goal of the playoffs extended the lead to 3-1.

Dryden Hunt and Adam Klapka added goals for the Wranglers.

GAME 1 OF ROUND 3 ✅ pic.twitter.com/0m5HpPZuCl

Luke Henman, Jeremy McKenna, Carsen Twarynski and Cole Lind with a pair rounded out the scoring for the Firebirds.

Oscar Dansk took over for Dustin Wolf in goal in the second period when Coachella Valley scored to go up 5-3.

The Firebirds then scored on their first shot on Dansk, when Lind scored his second of the night on a power play.

Game 2 in the best-of-five Pacific Final is scheduled for Friday night at the Saddledome. Puck drop is 7 p.m.

“They executed on their game plan and we didn’t…”



Head coach Mitch Love assessed the Game 1 effort. pic.twitter.com/ux8foJ9rY6