Wranglers come up short in opener, dropping 6-3 decision to Coachella Valley
The Wranglers didn't get off to the start they were hoping for in the AHL Pacific Division Finals, dropping Game 1 6-3 Thursday night.
The Firebirds scored the first two goals and after Jakob Pelletier cut the margin to one, Max McCormick's sixth goal of the playoffs extended the lead to 3-1.
Dryden Hunt and Adam Klapka added goals for the Wranglers.
GAME 1 OF ROUND 3 ✅ pic.twitter.com/0m5HpPZuCl— x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) May 12, 2023
Luke Henman, Jeremy McKenna, Carsen Twarynski and Cole Lind with a pair rounded out the scoring for the Firebirds.
Oscar Dansk took over for Dustin Wolf in goal in the second period when Coachella Valley scored to go up 5-3.
The Firebirds then scored on their first shot on Dansk, when Lind scored his second of the night on a power play.
Game 2 in the best-of-five Pacific Final is scheduled for Friday night at the Saddledome. Puck drop is 7 p.m.
“They executed on their game plan and we didn’t…”
Head coach Mitch Love assessed the Game 1 effort. pic.twitter.com/ux8foJ9rY6
-
Georgina Fire and Rescue Services receive grant funding to increase public educationGeorgina Fire and Rescue Services received grant funding to purchase an education trailer that will provide "the ability to transport materials safely to their presentations and community events," the release said Friday.
-
WestJet pilots could strike as of Tuesday as talks drag onWestJet pilots and their employer are continuing to hold talks as the union warns that a walkout could come as early as Tuesday.
-
Marine Watch: Data collection systems watching wind and wavesAbout 12 nautical miles offshore Nova Scotia bobs some of the most advanced marine data collection systems on the water, called Coast Scouts. The data collection devices are a combination of solar and battery-powered.
-
Canadian diver charged with University of Utah dorm room rapeA University of Utah diver has been arrested and charged with raping a young woman in her dorm room during the first week of the school year last fall.
-
Woman shot and killed in Toronto condo identifiedA woman who was fatally shot at a Toronto condo building earlier this week has been identified.
-
P.E.I. Tories promise 'bold actions' and 'difficult decisions' in upcoming mandateThe spring session of the Prince Edward Island legislature opened today with a throne speech promising "bold action" and difficult decisions from the re-elected Progressive Conservative government.
-
CRD will no longer accept most wood, carpet and asphalt shingles at landfillThe Capital Regional District is banning several items of waste at the Hartland Landfill in an effort to divert recyclable materials from ending up in the trash.
-
Police credit quick-thinking officer for saving a manWindsor police are crediting quick thinking by their officers to help save a man found lying on the road.
-
Plastic, not paper, health card promised by Alberta NDPUnder an NDP government, Albertans will be able to enjoy new health cards – ones you won't be able to fold in half.