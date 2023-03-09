Wranglers defeat Eagles in Saddledome rematch
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
The Calgary Wranglers carried on their winning ways after splitting a pair over the weekend to the Colorado Eagles, defeating them 2-1 Wednesday night at the Saddledome.
Dustin Wolf stood tall in goal, stopping 39 of 40 shots to backstop the team to its 40th victory of the 2022-23 season.
Ben Meyers gave the Eagles a second period lead, before Ben Jones tied it up eight and a half minutes into the third.
Shortly after, Cole Schwindt scored on a power play to give the Wranglers the victory.
The team returns to the road, heading to California to take on the Ontario Reign Friday night.
