Wranglers drop second in a row to Silver Knights at Saddledome

The Wranglers lost the back end of back-to-back contests with Henderson Thursday night, dropping a 5-2 decision to the Silver Knights in a game played at the Saddledome.

Connor Zary extended his scoring streak to five games with his 17th goal, and Radim Zohorna scored his 10th for the Wranglers.

Calgary native Sheldon Rempal scored for Henderson, along with Pavel Dorofeyev, Sakkari Manninen, Connor Ford and Jonas Rondbjerg. The team defeated the Wranglers Wednesday night as well.

Daniil Chechelev started in goal for the Silver Knights and stopped 23 shots.

The Wranglers head out on a four game road trip. First up is a rematch with Henderson Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. in Nevada.