Wranglers fall short against Eagles in Denver

The Calgary Wranglers dropped some gloves, and ultimately the game, losing 3-1 in Denver Friday night to the Colorado Eagles.

Jeremie Poirier gave the Wranglers an early 1-0 lead, but the Eagles bounced back with first-period goals from Callahan Burke and Cedric Pare.

�� JP with the blast! �� pic.twitter.com/QtzFu4U855

Those goals were sandwiched in between a number of fisticuffs, as Alex Gallant and Adam Klapka both received fighting majors for the Wranglers. Klapka squared off against Keaton Middleton, while Gallant took on Brandon Cutler.

Late in the third, Alex Galchenyuk scored the insurance marker that provided the final score.

Dustin Wolf stopped 21 shots for the Wranglers, including a number of spectacular saves, as his record dropped to 31-8-2-4.

The two teams do it all again Saturday night. Puck drop is 7:05 p.m.