Wranglers fall short in 3-2 loss at Abbotsford

The Calgary Wranglers were hoping to advance to the next round of the AHL playoffs on Wednesday, but the Abbotsford Canucks had different ideas.

The Wranglers fell behind Abbotsford, before cutting the deficit to 3-2 in the third period, but that's as close as they got before losing to the Canucks.

The Canucks were inspired by their hometown fans, who cheered them on as they cut their deficit in the best-of-five series to 2-1.

Jeremie Poirier and Nick DeSimone scored for the Wranglers.

Linus Karlsson, Christian Wolonin and Kyle Rau scored for Abbotsford.

The strong effort by Abbotsford didn't come as a surprise to Wrangler coach Mitch Love.

"Any time you're trying to put a team away in a series, whether it's best-of-five or best-of-seven, it's typically the hardest game," Love said.

"They came out with a lot of jump. We anticipated that here in this building."

Wrangler defenceman Nick DeSimone echoed Love's sentiments.

"You gotta give them credit," DeSimone said. "They play a good game. Their backs are against the wall at home, and they played a really good game."

Game 4 in the best-of-five series is Friday night in Abbotsford. If a fifth game is necessary, it will be played in Abbotsford as well, on Sunday.

"I thought our execution was a little slow tonight."



Head coach Mitch Love addressed the media following the Game 3 setback on Wednesday.

Love said he'd like to see the Wranglers execute a little quicker.

"I thought we hung on to the puck a little too long," he said. "Or transitioning to the neutral zone quicker, but we knew it wasn't going to be an easy game.

"That's a good hockey team over there.

"I think we could have a little more urgency to our game in terms of trying to close a team out.

"Good lesson for our guys tonight," he added. "Credit them: they played a heck of a hockey game. They didn't go away. I thought some of their big boys over there played a heck of a hockey game for them, and we just need the same on our side."