Wranglers fall to Eagles in Colorado 3-1 to split weekend series

After an exciting shootout win Friday night, the Calgary Wranglers went hunting for a weekend sweep Saturday in Colorado.

It wasn’t meant to be.

The Eagles scored first, then found a way to win it in the third as they defeated Calgary 3-1 to gain a weekend split.

Friday night, the Wranglers won 2-1 in a shootout.

After a scoreless first, Colorado went ahead 5:31 into the second on a goal from Peter Holland.

In the third, the Eagles doubled their lead when Jack Ahcan scored at 7:15 to put Colorado ahead 2-1.

Calgary made it a one-goal game with a power play goal at 8:09 from Adam Klapka, but the Eagles got one more from Riley Tufte to seal it.

Next up for the Wranglers are a pair of mid-week games against Bakersfield at the Saddledome. Puck drop Tuesday and Wednesday is 7 p.m.