Wranglers firing on all cylinders in 6-0 win over Gulls

The Wranglers were rolling at the 'Dome as they blanked San Diego 6-0 Friday night.

Jeremie Poirier and Connor Zary each scored two goals, while Matthew Phillips and Ilya Solovyov added singles.

Dustin Wolf stopped 30 shots in net, to earn his second straight shutout and seventh this season, tops in the AHL.

The two teams play again Sunday at the Saddledome. It's Fan Appreciation Night.

Puck drop is 7 p.m.