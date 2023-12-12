Wranglers forward Rory Kerins making the most of his opportunity

At the beginning of the season, Rory Kerins was the odd man out for the Calgary Wranglers, but since then, he's been making the most of his ice time.

He was a healthy scratch for the first six games and didn’t get a chance to play until Connor Zary and Martin Pospisil got called up by the Flames.

Kerins says he didn’t get frustrated or down on himself while he was sitting in the press box.

“I just told myself if ‘I get in, I gotta make sure I don’t come out,’” he said on Tuesday after practice.

“I think that’s probably the biggest thing that I kept telling myself throughout that time period which was three weeks. It was a pretty long time to stay out of the lineup but yeah I’m happy how I handled it.”

READY FOR THIS CHANCE

Kerins has made the most of his opportunity and the Wranglers won’t be taking him out of the lineup anytime soon.

In 16 games, the 21-year-old winger has scored nine goals and added seven assists.

Kerins was a sixth-round draft pick of the Flames in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and spent most of last year in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL).

He’s a year older and feels now is his time.

“I think the last couple of years I’ve been around the team and I’ve gotten changes in the past and I feel this year I was probably just more mature and ready for it.”

“I was just ready this time for that chance and obviously it’s gone well and I’m just hoping to continue it now.”

Head coach Trent Cull admits Kerins opened his eyes once he got into the lineup.

He’s been impressed with what he’s seen so far.

“He’s a guy who’s finding a way to get timely offence for us, which is really key,” Cull said.

“In tied situations, down a goal or a big goal to put us up. I really like his play with the puck and he’s greasy. He knows where to go, he gets around the net and he knows good things will happen.”

LINE IS BUILDING NICE CHEMISTRY

Kerins is playing on a line with Cole Schwindt and Adam Klapka and the trio has found some chemistry in recent games.

Schwindt says Kerins has been easy to play with.

“You know he’s a hard worker,” Schwindt said.

“He loves being here (at the rink) and hockey is his biggest passion just like the rest of us. It’s cool to see he’s getting that opportunity and he’s running with it. It’s enjoyable to play on his line.”

Fans are also starting to notice Rory Kerins and why he’s a fantastic story. Going from the press box to playing a starring role isn’t easy.

Kerins says he isn’t too worried about the extra attention.

“I just go play my game, so if you want to be a fan of me great, but I just go play.”

Kerins and the Wranglers head out on the road for five games starting with a two-game series in San Jose starting on Friday night.