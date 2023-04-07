Wranglers hit 100 points with victory in Coachella Valley
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
The Calgary Wranglers reached 100 points on the season Wednesday night, defeating the Firebirds 3-1 in a game played in Coachella Valley.
Ben Jones, Dryden Hunt and Clark Bishop scored for the Wranglers, while Matthew Phillips chipped in with three assists.
Dustin Wolf stopped 26 shots to earn his 40th win of the 2022-23 season. The victory was Wolf's ninth in a row.
��Game Snaps from Wednesday's win. pic.twitter.com/rPISizwGoL— Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) April 6, 2023
The Wranglers are the first AHL team to hit 100 points on the season.
Next up for the Wranglers is a weekend series against the Gulls starting Friday night in San Diego.
-
Stats Canada study finds housing, income key factors for Indigenous children's educational successHousing and household income are the two major factors that determine educational success among Indigenous communities, according to Statistics Canada.
-
What’s open and closed in London, Ont. this Easter long weekendAs Londoners prepare to enjoy their Easter long weekend, people may be wondering what businesses and city services are operating as usual. Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in London this holiday long weekend.
-
-
Meet Maple and Mei Mei: Vancouver zoo reveals names of rare red pandas born in JuneThe first red pandas ever born on the West Coast officially have names, the Greater Vancouver Zoo revealed Friday.
-
Father of Ontario family banned indefinitely from Canada over decade-old chargesAn Ohio father has been crossing into Canada to see his five children for years without issue, but that changed last month when he said a border agent barred him indefinitely, citing a set of charges placed on him more than a decade ago.
-
'They did a lot of research': Edmonton students create sustainable lip balm as school projectStudents at Lillian Osborne School in Edmonton are celebrating the success of their very own business.
-
University of Prince Edward Island, faculty union set to begin mediation Saturday amid strikeThe University of Prince Edward Island and its faculty union are set to meet Saturday for the first of five days of mediated talks.
-
New Calgary high school gets a nameA high school now under construction in the Calgary community of Coventry Hills has a name: North Trail High School.
-
Toy and comic collectors flock to London showA collector extravaganza took place in London, Ont. Good Friday as hundreds of people visited the London Collectibles Expo.