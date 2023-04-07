Wranglers hit 100 points with victory in Coachella Valley

The Calgary Wranglers reached 100 points on the season Wednesday night, defeating the Firebirds 3-1 in a game played in Coachella Valley.

Ben Jones, Dryden Hunt and Clark Bishop scored for the Wranglers, while Matthew Phillips chipped in with three assists.

Dustin Wolf stopped 26 shots to earn his 40th win of the 2022-23 season. The victory was Wolf's ninth in a row.

��Game Snaps from Wednesday's win. pic.twitter.com/rPISizwGoL

The Wranglers are the first AHL team to hit 100 points on the season.

Next up for the Wranglers is a weekend series against the Gulls starting Friday night in San Diego.